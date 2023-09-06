'Brashtachar Mukt' J&K Week: CS reiterates zero tolerance for corruption

Srinagar, Sep 6: Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday reiterated the government's policy of zero tolerance for corruption while encouraging the stakeholders to speak freely to eradicate the menace from J&K.
He asked this during his virtual interactions with all stakeholders, including Deputy Commissioners, PRI members, Prabhari Officers, government officers from various departments, and the general public, with the aim of firsthand assessment of the campaign's progress on the ground.
He emphasized that only through open discussions could there be a clear understanding of the issue's impact and the necessary actions to address it.
He advised the general public to come forward and provide their suggestions or file grievances related to any instances of corruption they have encountered.
He also assured the public that there is no impunity for those engaged in corruption, and the law will take its course regardless of one's position or post.
The Chief Secretary also inquired about the accessibility of government services in online mode and the differences in service delivery timeframes between online and offline modes and the public's preferences between the two.
He encouraged them to embrace new and user-friendly technology to avoid unnecessary travel when accessing these services, making it possible to accomplish tasks from the comfort of their homes.
During interaction, Chief Secretary motivated stakeholders to learn from the younger generation and empower themselves with IT tools to exercise their rights from anywhere on the planet.
The Chief Secretary informed the public about various IT tools offered by the government for staying informed about government schemes, projects, or applying for different services.
He also explained the benefits of the Janbhagadari portal, e-Unnat, Mobile Dost, Scan & Share (OPD Registration), 108 Ambulance Service, and other utilities and urges them to be aware of their rights to avoid exploitation by anyone.
During this session, the Chief Secretary listened to the public's grievances and immediately issued directions for their resolution.
He even called for reports on each of these complaints to ensure they are resolved on their merits within the same week.
He invited all of them to come forward and collaborate with the administration to truly make J&K 'BrashtacharMukt' in real sense.