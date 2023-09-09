'BSF Jawan Goes Missing in Balakote Sector Rajouri'

Srinagar, Sep 9 : A BSF jawan, deployed at Forward Bharani in Balakote sector, has gone missing from his duties since yesterday, officials said.
They told GNS one Constable Grade BSF Jawan Amit Paswan of Bihar was found absent from his duties since Friday morning. "Despite looking for him at all the possible places, he couldn't be found so far", they said.
Confirming it, a police official told GNS that a missing report has been lodged at Police Post Balakote. "Widescale efforts are on to trace him", the official added. (GNS)