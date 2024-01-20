BSF seizes AK-47 rifle, two magazines near India-Pak border

BSF seizes AK-47 rifle, two magazines near India-Pak border
IANS

January 20, 2024 4:42 pm No Comments

Chandigarh, Jan 20: An AK-47 assault rifle, two magazines and 40 cartridges were seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) from fields near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, the force said on Saturday.

The seizure was made during a search operation by the BSF on Friday after noticing a drone movement on the night of January 18 and 19.

A day earlier, BSF troops during patrolling the India-Pakistan border, seized 3 kg of heroin in Ferozepur.

Punjab shares a 553-km long International Border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

