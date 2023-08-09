Car-borne Man Arrested for Allegedly Molesting, Injuring Girl in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 9 (GNS): A man accused of molesting and injuring a girl was arrested in central Kashmir's Srinagar district this afternoon, police said.
Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Srinagar Police as per GNS wrote; "One Molester namely Uzair Hameed Mir S/o Abdul Hameed Mir R/o Daulatabad Khanyar arrested for molesting & injuring a girl. He gave lift to the victim, tried to molest & When girl resisted he threw her from car (sic.)".
"FIR in stringent sections registered in Rainawari PS. Car also seized", concludes the tweet. (GNS)