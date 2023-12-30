CASO conducted near LoC in Rajouri villages

Rajouri, Dec 30: Security forces on Saturday conducted massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Laroka and adjoining villages near Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sub division area of Rajouri district.

The operation was launched following some reports of suspicious movement in the area.

Officials said that some reports were received regarding suspicious movement in this area after which Army, Police and CRPF launched a CASO, which was going on when last reports were received.

Joint teams of forces were carrying out searches in the area, they said.