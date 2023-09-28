CASO underway in Saidpora Sopore

Baramulla, Sept 28: A massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) has been launched in Saidpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
The CASO has been jointly launched by teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), SoG besides
22RR of Indian Army and 179 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF).
A top official told Greater Kashmir that the CASO was launched on Wednesday late afternoon after receiving an input about the movement of terrorists in the area.
"The CASO is still going on as we have inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area," the official said.
Also, top police officers including Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sopore, Commanding Officer of 22RR of Indian Army besides top officials of CRPF are present at the spot.
Notably, Baramulla district has witnessed surge in search operations and vigil at Naka checking has been intensified over the past few months which has led to arrests of several terror associates and many terrorist modules have been busted in the Baramulla district by the joint operation of Police, Army and other security agencies.