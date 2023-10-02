CASO underway in several villages in J&K’s Rajouri, gunshots heard

Rajouri, Oct 2: A cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in several villages of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
Official sources said that joint teams of Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation in villages of Kalakote police station jurisdiction.
They said that intense search operation is going on in the villages and the forest areas.
Some gunshots have also been heard from the site of the operation, said the sources.
More details are awaited.