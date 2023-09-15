CBI arrests reveue inspector of Jammu Cantonment Board in bribery case

Srinagar, Sept 15 : The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a revenue inspector of Jammu Cantonment Board for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh.
In a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), a spokesperson said that a case was registered on a complaint alleging that the accused was demanding bribe of Rs 2 lakh.
The statement reads that it was further alleged that the complainant was residing in a residential quarter inside Jammu Cantonment since 1991.
"An eviction order was issued by the Jammu Cantonment Board to the complainant's mother on 23.08.2023. It was also alleged that the accused demanded bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant for not evicting from the residential quarter and for making allotment entry in the name of his mother, in the records," it reads.
It added that the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting bribe of Rs1 lakh from the complainant.
"Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of cash of Rs 6.50 lakh (approx) and property documents. The accused is being produced today before the court of special judge CBI cases Jammu."—(KNO)