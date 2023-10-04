CBK produces Challan against man accused of 'selling' state land to woman in Baramulla

Srinagar, Oct 20: Crime Branch Kashmir produced a challan against a person for fraudulently selling state land to a woman in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
A statement issued here said that Special Crime Wing (Crime Branch) Srinagar produced charge sheet of case FIR No. 06/2022 before the Court of Sub Judge Pattan against accused Mohammad Ashraf Wani son of Mohammad Munawar Wani resident of Utikoo, Kawarhama Baramulla for his involvement in commission of offences punishable under section 420,511 RPC who had sold state land to a customer in Baramulla area of North Kashmir.
"The case was registered in Crime Branch Kashmir on a complaint lodged by complainant against Mohammad Ashraf Wani S/o Mohammad Munawar Wani R/o Utikoo Baramullah alleging therein that on 01.03.2016 she purchased a piece of land measuring 07 marlas under survey NO.666, plot No. 03 situated at Utikoo Tehsil Karhama Baramullah from accused Mohammad Ashraf Wani for Rs 2.10 lacs under a proper sale agreement. It was further alleged that when she applied for its registration and revenue extracts, the revenue department refused its registration saying that the land in question is State land and cannot be sold or purchased. Accordingly preliminary verification No.06/2019 was initiated at Crime Branch Kashmir," statement reads.
During enquiry, it surfaced that the land under survey No.666 in Estate Karhama is State land, which the accused Mohammad Ashraf Wani had sold to complainant, without any right or authority. Accordingly, the case FIR No.6/2022 was registered in Crime Branch Kashmir and investigation set into motion, it added.
"During the course of investigation, I.O recorded the statements of the persons familiar with the facts and circumstances of the case and also obtained records having bearing on the subject matter from the concerned offices and seized the same as per procedure," it said.
"As per the evidence gathered during investigation, it was established that accused Mohammad Ashraf Wani S/O Mohammad Munawar Wani R/O Utikoo Kawarhama Baramulla attempted to cheat the complainant by sale of State land measuring 07 Marlas under Khasra No. 666 estate Sheikhpora Utikoo to her, by concealing the fact that he is not the actual owner of the said land. Ultimately, on the basis of facts and circumstances that emerged during the course of investigation, the investigation of the case was concluded as proved U/S 420, 511 RPC against the said accused persons," statement also reads.