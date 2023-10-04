CBK produces Challan against man accused of 'selling' state land to woman in Baramulla

"As per the evidence gathered during investigation, it was established that accused Mohammad Ashraf Wani S/O Mohammad Munawar Wani R/O Utikoo Kawarhama Baramulla attempted to cheat the complainant by sale of State land measuring 07 Marlas under Khasra No. 666 estate Sheikhpora Utikoo to her, by concealing the fact that he is not the actual owner of the said land. Ultimately, on the basis of facts and circumstances that emerged during the course of investigation, the investigation of the case was concluded as proved U/S 420, 511 RPC against the said accused persons," statement also reads.