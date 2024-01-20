Centre asks media platforms to refrain from publishing “false, manipulated” content linked to Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

New Delhi, Jan 20: Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry, has issued advisories to all media platforms–whether print, broadcast or digital– asking them to refrain from publishing or telecasting any content linked to or about Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya that may be “false, manipulated or has the potential to disturb communal harmony or public order”.

The ministry has issued advisories to newspapers, registered under the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867, private satellite television channels, publishers of news and current affairs content on digital media, and social media platforms.

“The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22, 2024 across India. It is observed that certain unverified, provocative and fake messages are being spread, especially on social media, which can disturb communal harmony and public order. In this regard, attention is invited to following provisions of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, 1995, and Norms of Journalistic Conduct laid down by the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act, 1978, a reference to which has also been made in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021,” the advisory read.

“Having regard to the above, the newspapers, private satellite TV channels and publishers of news and current affairs on digital media are advised to refrain from publishing/telecasting any content that may be false or manipulated or has the potential to disturb communal harmony or public order in the country. Further, as part of their due diligence obligations, the social media platforms are advised to make reasonable efforts to not host, display or publish information of the nature mentioned above,” it added.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s temple will take place on Monday.

The idol of Lord Ram has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. The idol of ‘Ram Lalla’ is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the ‘Pran Pratishtha’; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.