Centre declares JKDFP an 'Unlawful Association'

Srinagar, Oct 5: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has officially declared the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), led by its incarcerated founder Shabir Ahmad Shah, as an 'unlawful association.'
The decision comes in the wake of concerns over the organization's involvement in anti-national activities.
“The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) was formed in 1998 by Shabir Ahmad Shah, a prominent separatist known for his anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda,” read a notification issued by the MHA today.
"The founder of the JKDFP had called Kashmir as a 'dispute' and ruled out any settlement within the framework of the Constitution of India.
"The members of the JKDFP have been at the forefront of secessionist activities in the Jammu and Kashmir and want to create a separate Islamic State,” it read, adding, “the leader or members of the JKDFP have been involved in raising funds through various sources including Pakistan and its proxy organizations for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir.”
The JKDFP and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country, read the notification.
“The JKDFP and its leaders or members, particularly its founder Shabir Ahmad Shah, have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, security and communal harmony of the country,” it said, adding, “there have been a number of inputs showing linkages of the JKDFP with banned terrorist organizations.”
The JKDFP and its members, it said, have been involved in the violent “terrorist activities with an intent to create a reign of terror in the country, thereby endangering the security and public order of the State, and its anti-national activities also show disrespect and disregard to the constitutional authority and sovereignty of the State, hence an immediate and prompt action is required against the organisation.”
The Central Government, it said, is of the opinion that if there is no immediate curb or control of unlawful activities of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, it will use this opportunity to continue with the anti-national activities which are “detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and sovereignty of the country and (it will) continue advocating the secession of the Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India while disputing its accession to the Union of India.”
The JKDFP, it said, will escalate its insurrectionary activities including attempt to carve out an Islamic State out of the territory of the Union of India by destabilizing the Government established by law; and continue propagating anti-national sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the intention to cause disaffection against India and disrupt public order.
“The Central Government for the above-mentioned reasons is firmly of the opinion that having regard to the activities of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, it is necessary to declare the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) as an 'unlawful association' with immediate effect,” it said and declared JKDFP as an “unlawful association” for a period of five years.