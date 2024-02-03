Chugh compliments Advani for getting Bharat Ratna

Chandigarh, Feb 3: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today congratulated veteran BJP leader LK Advani for being conferred Bharat Ratna.

Chugh said the contribution of Shri Advani as a statesman has been phenomenal. “He has led the nation to new visions and ideas which would go a long way to help building a strong Bharat”, Chugh said. As a deputy prime minister and a Union Home Minister he discharged his responsibilities on the interest of the nation. He also played a pivotal role as an I&B minister in the Morarji Desai government in giving a new lease of life to the media.

In Punjab , Chugh said, Advani ji has contributed a great deal in maintaining communal harmony.

“He had particular attachment with Punjab and was always in touch with the state leaders to make sure that there was no discord in the state, “said Chugh.