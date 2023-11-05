CIK busts inter-district narcotic module

Srinagar Nov 5: Acting tough against narcotics, CID CIK busted an inter-district narcotic module on Sunday.

While working on a specific input about an inter-district module of narcotic dealers operating from north Kashmir, CID CIK in coordination with the Police in Sopore, in furtherance of the input, worked out a plan to bust the module.

To execute the plan on the ground, a joint team of CIK and Police in Sopore raided the target spot and arrested a drug peddler identified as Junaid Ahmed Ganaie of Wagub, Sopore.

Around 600 gm of narcotic substance was recovered from his possession besides other incriminating material.

To this effect, a case FIR No 113 of 2023 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Tarzoo of Sopore and an investigation started.

According to CIK officials, the arrest of the drug peddler is a big achievement as it would help in further leads and arrests of the members of this module.

The module had been reportedly involved in this trade for a long and had spread drug addiction among the youth of Baramulla, Sopore, and Srinagar areas to a large extent.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing and in the coming days, more recovery and arrests are expected in the case.