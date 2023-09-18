CIK detains man for posting hateful content against DySP Humayun Bhat

Srinagar, Sep 18: The Cyber Investigation Kashmir (CIK) unit has apprehended an Instagram user for allegedly posting hateful and abusive content against Deputy Superintendent of Police, Humayun Muzammil and other members of the security forces who lost their lives in a ongoing Kokernag operation.
The incident stems from the tragic encounter that took place in Kokernag, Anantnag, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in which Dy. SP Humayun Muzammil and several army officers lost their lives.
Upon initial investigation, it was discovered that the detained user, Irfan Malik, had been consistently sharing posts on his social media handles that not only spewed hatred and abuse against the fallen heroes but also glorified terrorism, issued threats against security forces, and resorted to name-calling, said a spokesman of the CIK.
Irfan Malik, a 43-year-old, working as an operator at JustDial, was identified as the perpetrator. He is the son of Ab Rashid Malik and resides at 29 Chotta Bazar, Srinagar.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Irfan Malik under the relevant provisions of the law, with FIR No. 07/2023 registered at the Police Station CID CIK.
The case is currently under investigation, focusing on the charges of misusing social media platforms, issuing threats against security personnel, and promoting terrorism.
Sources close to the investigation have disclosed that CIK is actively monitoring several such users engaged in similar activities, and more arrests are anticipated as these individuals are identified and located.