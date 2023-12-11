CIK produces challan against JeM module

Srinagar, Dec 11: The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Monday presented a chargesheet against a JeM module, saying the accused were primarily switching to encrypted internet messaging platforms.

The CIK presented the charge sheet against Pak terror handlers Ab Rehman alias Riyaz alias Umar and Jigar alias Ashfaq alias Luqman Ali S of village Momin Zafarwal, Narowal, Pakistan, of JeM outfit alongwith three associates in Kashmir identified as Junaid-ul-Islam of Sail Awantipora Pulwama, Sheikh Najmu Saqib of Ganastan Sumbal Bandipora and Waseem Ferooz Sheikh of Karimabad Pulwama and 2 juveniles before the Court of Special Judge designated under NIA at Srinagar.

This pertained to case FIR No. 06/2023 U/S 153-A, 505,121 & 120-B IPC r/w 13 & 39 UA (P) Act of P/S CIK Srinagar.

As per details by CIK officials, the case FIR No. 6/2023 under relevant sections of law was lodged at Police Station CI Kashmir following a credible input about the “above named Pakistani terrorist Ab. Rehman alias Riyaz alias Umar and Jigar alias Ashfaq alias Luqman Ali of JeM terrorist outfit in connivance with above cited Kashmir based associates trying to carry out terror acts with a purpose of causing disturbance to the peace and tranquillity prevailing in the UT of J&K with an ulterior motive of challenging the sovereignty and integrity of Union of India.”

“For carrying out his nefarious designs, the terrorist handler with active support of his Kashmir based associates were reported using covert communication applications to evade detection and ensure the secrecy and anonymity of their activities,” the CIK said.

In this connection, officials said, investigation was set into motion for the logical conclusion of the case for judicial determination. The investigation conducted has revealed that the Pakistani terrorist handler at the behest of ISI had created a module of OGWs and passed on directions to them via different covert encrypted messaging applications for luring youths to take up arms against India, they said.

Officials said that the accused were primarily switching to encrypted internet messaging platforms and other social media applications to stay in touch with each other, receive instructions from handlers across the border and the same was aimed at to “radicalize and lure innocent youths towards terrorism, use them as couriers of arms, ammunition and psychotropic substances and recruit more and more youth in terrorist ranks, carry out terrorist acts in the length and breadth of valley with an end objective to disturb the peace.”

“This all is done by misusing social media while maintaining secrecy with anonymity,” officials said. The handler, they said, sitting in Pakistan with other accused persons was continuously attempting to create new terror modules by a variety of methods including instigation, enticement and at times combined with implied coercion to act as logistics and terror agents with the intention to further terrorist and unlawful activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the course of investigation, CIK officials said, it was found that a number of youths after reading and observing the seditious material sent to them by the handlers did not show their interest to work as OGWs and to further radicalise the youths of the valley.

CIK officials said that it was also found that youths are incited with money and glamour in this world and “an appeal is made to youths of Kashmir valley particularly their parents to keep a close watch upon their wards and youth should also remain cautious not to fall in the trap of such incitements.”

“After the case was thoroughly investigated and prima-facie, the case has been proved against four accused persons under sections 120-B IPC, 13, 38, 39 UA(P) Act including one Pak terror handler Ab. Rehman alias Riyaz alias Umar and Jigar alias Ashfaq alias Luqman Ali of village Momin Zafarwal, Narowal, Pakistan of JeM outfit against whom proceedings under section 299 of CrPC have been initiated,”it added.