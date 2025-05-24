Class 11th result to be declared by 10 pm tonight: Secretary JKBOSE

Srinagar, May 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is all set to declare the result of class 11th examination by 10 pm tonight.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Secretary JKBOSE G H Sheikh said the result will be declared by 10 pm tonight.

“The result is complete and all the concerned students must remain informed that the result of class 11th examination will definitely declared tonight by 10 pm,” he told Greater Kashmir.

As already reported, as many as 120673 class 11th students — 109137 in soft zones and 11536 in hard zones appeared in class 11th exams in 1134 exam centres — 1004 in soft zones and 130 centres in hard zone areas.