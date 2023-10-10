Climate change may make Delhi, Kolkata 2-4 degrees warmer: Study

Results indicated that warming of the planet beyond 1.5 degrees above preindustrial levels will be increasingly devastating for human health across the planet. Humans can only withstand certain combinations of heat and humidity before their bodies begin to experience heat-related health problems, such as heat stroke or heart attack. As climate change pushes temperatures higher around the world, billions of people could be pushed beyond these limits. Since the start of the industrial revolution, when humans began to burn fossil fuels in machines and factories, temperatures around the world have increased by about one.