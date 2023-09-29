College professor joins club of youngest authors in J&K published by Oxford University Press

September 29: Dr. Tauseef Ahmad Parray, an Assistant Professor of Islamic Studies at Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education, has become one of the youngest academicians from Jammu and Kashmir whose book titled 'Islam and Democracy in the 21st Century' is published by Oxford University Press.
Dr. Parray hails from the Tral area of South Kashmir and has completed his Master's and PhD from the University of Kashmir and Aligarh Muslim University, respectively.
Dr. Parray specializes in Islamic political thought, Islam and modernity, the Islamic intellectual tradition, and Quranic studies. He has already authored seven books in addition to journal articles, book chapters, essays, and reviews.
Dr. Parray's latest book, spanning over 400 pages, is replete with discussions on contemporary debates concerning Islam and democracy. It also delves into diverse theoretical Islamic texts, such as the Qur’an and Sunnah, alongside contemporary works by eminent scholars, analysts, and activists from the Arab world, Subcontinent, and Western Muslim scholars, spanning the last two and a half centuries.
The book, comprising seven chapters, explores democracy and democratization in the Muslim world, democratic notions in Islam, and the discourse surrounding Islam and democracy from the mid-19th to the 21st century. Ultimately, it addresses the crucial question: Is Islam compatible with democracy?
Oxford University Press officially announced the book on September 13, and it is available on its website, Amazon, and other online platforms.