Commissioner Secretary Tourism joins Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Bijbehara

Anantnag, Jan 23: Commissioner Secretary Tourism Yasha Mudgal Tuesday joined the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Bijbehara, the Chinar town of Anantnag.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this journey was a testament to the government’s unwavering dedication to the welfare of its citizens and the transformative impact of developmental initiatives.

As part of the ongoing yatra, Mudgal engaged with locals, evaluating the progress of various central government schemes in the area.

The yatra aims to not only highlight government initiatives but also monitor their progress and create awareness among the people regarding different welfare schemes.

Under the initiative, mobile vans laden with Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material, create public awareness about a myriad of central government schemes.

With a sound system and digital LED screen on board, the van showcased videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s addresses, testimonials from beneficiaries, informative clips and a special message from PM Modi, in which he encouraged people to pledge to work for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Those in attendance at the event took the Sankalp pledge and expressed their dedication to the cause.

Hundreds of enthusiastic participants lauded the Centre for directly delivering the benefits of flagship schemes to the people.

Through several events, the tangible impact of key initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi, and others were showcased.