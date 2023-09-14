Conflict profiteers brainwashed J&K children, handed over stones, guns in their hands: LG Manoj Sinha

He said that the administration is committed to hand over laptops to J&K’s children and shape their future. He said that post August 2019, all laws that were not applicable to J&K with regard to child protection were made applicable with the result Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) was re-framed, Rehabilitation policy for children was also made. “Focus has to be on the institutional care where a child should get home like feeling,” the LG said, adding that the administration will ensure that no child is seen begging or working on streets of J&K.