Congress has spoken lies to people, promoted those who attended ‘Delhi Darbar’: PM Modi

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress of speaking lies to people and alleged that it promoted “only those who attended the Delhi Darbar while not allowing talented leadership of SC, ST and OBC communities to emerge”.

Addressing a rally in Sidhi in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister alleged that Congress has always lied to poor, women and youth. He accused the Congress of making false promise of waiving off loans to farmers.

“It does not even reflect on their faces. You cannot imagine the lies they have spoken to the poor, women, youth, farmers…They think that people are ignorant like before. Now the youth have woken up and have access to every information on their phones. They tell their parents that Congress is lying,” he said.

“Today also, they are doing the same. They promised in 2018 that they will waive off loans in 10 days but they did not fulfil it in 15 months of their rule. What BJP commits, it fulfils. Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, we are depositing money in the accounts of farmers. Under this scheme, till now Rs 2.6 lakh crore have been deposited directly into the accounts of farmers. Rs 20,000 crores of this scheme has also gone into the accounts of farmers of MP,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi said free ration scheme for the poor has been extended for five more years.

“Your sevak, Modi has worked with full dedication in the government that we have run for almost 10 years. In these 10 years, scams have stopped, the poor and middle class have saved money, and they have got more facilities…Under BJP government, corruption worth lakhs of crores has stopped,” he said.

“Although the scheme of providing free ration to the poor will end in the month of December, I have taken this decision that the BJP-led government will extend the scheme of providing free ration to the poor people of the country for the next five years. The government has spent four lakh crore on the PM Awas Yojana. For the Ujjwala beneficiaries, we have given additional subsidy,” he added.

He alleged that Congress keeps abusing him.

“Congress promoted only those who attended the Delhi Darbar. Congress never allowed the talented leadership of SC, ST and OBC communities to emerge. It is their mentality, because of which, they keep abusing Modi day and night. While abusing Modi, they have started abusing the entire OBC community,” he said.

“Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, we have provided guarantee cards to the poor to avail treatment upto Rs 5 lakhs. If there was no Ayushman card, more than Rs 1 lakh crore would have been spent by the poor and middle class for healthcare services. We have opened over 10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendra to provide medicines at 80 per cent discount,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh will face polls for its 230 seats on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with four other states. (ANI)