Srinagar, Jan 28: The Chittorgarh Police in Rajasthan have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a student from Jammu and Kashmir at Mewar University.

The B Pharma student, identified as 21-year-old Sohrab Qayoom, was arrested for allegedly making an objectionable post on social media.

The incident unfolded when Qayoom posted objectionable comments on Instagram, prompting a resident to file a complaint.

The FIR, registered on January 25, charges Qayoom under IPC Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, and language) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings).

Qayoom is currently in judicial custody and Mewar University Director Harish Gurnani told media persons that the university has taken all necessary actions against him, including expulsion.

Hailing from the Rajouri area, he is enrolled at Mewar University under the Indian Army’s Special Scholarship Scheme, designed to provide educational opportunities to underprivileged students.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA) condemned Qayoom’s actions while appealing for leniency due to his perceived immaturity and lack of political awareness.

In a statement issued here, JKSA national convenor Nasir Khuehami said that such behaviour was not acceptable and undermined the principles of coexistence in the diverse and democratic nation.

While not justifying Qayoom’s actions, the association emphasised that the charges could have severe consequences on his academic and prospects.

In letters addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Khuehami urged that Qayoom’s case should be considered on humanitarian grounds.

The association believes that dropping the FIR against Qayoom is essential for his rehabilitation as the charges could adversely affect his future.