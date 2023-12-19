Jammu, Dec 19: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu zone Anand Jain Tuesday said that over ten FIRs were registered and over 40 persons were detained or arrested for questioning in a crackdown against illegally settled foreign nationals (Rohingyas) and their facilitators for providing shelter to them in some districts of Jammu province.

While addressing a press conference here at District Police Lines (DPL), IGP Jain said, “In Jammu district, searches were conducted in over 30 locations and seven FIRs have been registered. Over 30 abettors have been detained for questioning in the district while across the division, this number (arrests and detentions) has surpassed over 40. On the whole, over 10 FIRs have been registered across the division and further investigation is underway.”

“We have launched a similar crackdown against these illegally settled foreign nationals and the abettors or facilitators in Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch and other districts,” he said.

“Legal action will be taken against them under the Act,” IGP stated, while responding to queries about the action to be taken against the facilitators and whether illegally settled foreign nationals will be deported back to their country.

He said that during searches in Jammu, Account Books, where transactions between Rohingyas and plot owners maintained; passbooks; rent agreement between Rohingyas and owners of the plot (facilitator); Aadhaar Card No. 379803635025 of one Rohingya woman who got married to a local boy; Credit Card; mobile phones of owners and Rohingyas; SIMs issued to Rohingyas by different individuals; revenue records of the owners where Rohingyas were staying; water and electricity bills details connecting owners to the Rohingyas by providing amenities to them; vehicle RC details used by Rohingyas and bank documents among other incriminating material were seized.

When asked if more arrests were on the anvil in this case, his response was in affirmation.

“Yes, more arrests are likely in this case as further investigation is going on. Who are the abettors; who are aiding them and facilitating them? Who has brought them here and who has helped them in procuring all these documents? All these questions are matters of investigation. All the links are being probed to expose the people who have turned it into a business,” Jain said.

IGP said, “Some cases have come to the fore where locals have married these foreigners. We have arrested some of such people and further investigation is going on.”

“A comprehensive approach will be taken in tackling this case,” IGP said when asked if JKP would take help from NIA also in this investigation as the premier investigative agency (NIA) had recently conducted country-wide raids and had arrested over 40 persons in case of human-trafficking.

“This is just a preliminary phase and we will go to the bottom of the case to expose all those aiding and abetting in these illegal activities,” he said.

Giving a detailed account of crackdown in Jammu and other districts of the province and its background, he said, “Thorough investigations and intelligence reports, it has come to light that certain elements have been involved in facilitating the illegal settlement of Rohingyas, posing potential threats to the security and socio-economic fabric of the UT of J&K. The presence of undocumented and unauthorized individuals not only poses security challenges but also has the potential to strain local resources.”

“In response to these findings, J&K Police have undertaken targeted operations to identify and apprehend the facilitators involved in providing shelter to Rohingyas. The actions taken are in accordance with the law and are aimed at maintaining law and order in the region,” he said.

According to him, in Jammu district, action was initiated against all those who had been facilitators in providing shelter and availing government benefits to the non-citizens (Rohingyas).

Seven FIRs were lodged viz FIR No. 270 of P/S Satwari U/s 420/120 B/167/468/471/447 IPC, 14C Foreigners Act; FIR No. 352 of P/S Bahu Fort, U/s 420/120 B/167/468/471/447 IPC, 14C Foreigners Act; FIR No.107 of P/S Bagh-e-Bahu, U/s 420/120 B/167/468/471/447 IPC, 14C Foreigners Act; FIR No. 184 of P/S Channi Himmat, U/s 420/120 B/167/468/471/447 IPC, 14C Foreigners Act; FIR No. 191 of P/S Nowabad, U/s 420/120 B/167/468/471/447 IPC, 14C Foreigners Act; FIR no. 370 of P/S Domana, U/s 420/120 B/167/468/471/447 IPC, 14C Foreigners Act and FIR No. 527 of P/S Nagrota, U/s 420/120 B/167.

“Searches as per procedure in the presence of magistrates were conducted at different locations of Jammu district where the non-citizens are accommodated and also at the residential places of the facilitators. Searches were conducted at approximately 40 locations in the area of seven police stations in which 39 abettors were also taken for questioning,” IGP said.

In Poonch, four persons; in Doda, 10 persons, in Kishtwar 13 persons were arrested. Besides, arrests were made in Rajouri district as well.