Cross-LoC arms supply racket: Two women among six held in Baramulla, say police

The SSP further said that he disclosed the names of his associates as Nigeena W/O Manzoor Ahmad Lone R/O Vijipora Hajin & Aafreena alias Aayat D/O Gulzar Ahmad Ganie R/O Patpora Shalteng Srinagar and upon their disclosure two hand grenades were recovered from their possession. “On 25/09/2023, during questioning of terrorists Yaseen Ahmad Shah & Parvaiz Ahmad Shah they disclosed the names of two more associates as Mudasir Ahmad Rather S/O Gh Mohiuddin Rather R/O Takiya Wagoora & Showkat Ahmad Malik S/O Habibullah Malik R/O Wagila Wagoora and upon their disclosure 1 Chinese Grenade, 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazines & 8 live rounds were recovered respectively from their possession. Investigation has revealed that this terrorist along with his 5 associates were operating on the directions from Pakistan based handlers and were planning to recruit more terrorists and carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla and nearby areas,” he said, adding that the case under sections of UA (P) & Arms Act stands registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation is going on.