Cyclist killed after being hit by school bus in Anantnag

Anantnag, Aug 19: A 45-year-old man was killed after a school bus hit his cycle in Harnag area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.
An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the cyclist identified as Bashir Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Mohd Dar, a of Muniwar Anantnag was hit by the school bus near Harnag Anantnag.
He said soon after the incident the injured was shifted to GMC Anantnag where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The official said that the police have registered a case in this regard—(KNO)