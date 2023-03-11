Damage to pipes near TRC disrupts water supply to Srinagar areas

Srinagar, Mar 11 : Water supply to several parts of Srinagar have got disrupted after damage to pipes near TRC even as authorities said restoration work was going ob.
An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that pipe line had got accidently damaged last night due to the ongoing work taken up under Srinagar Smart City project.
He said men and machinery have been mobilized and are on work to restore the water supply.
The water supply has got affected in areas like Lal Chowk, Kahayam, Rajbagh, Khanyar, Safakadal and several other areas.
The official said water supply will be restored within few hours