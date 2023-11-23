Day 2: Gunfight continues in Rajouri; fresh soldier injuries reported

Rajouri, Nov 23: The encounter between terrorists and security forces in dense forests of Baaji Maal in Kalakote area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir entered day two on Thursday with both sides exchanging heavy gunfire, officials said.

The encounter broke out in Baaji Maal forests after security forces launched a search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists.

In the encounter, officials said, four army personnel, including two Captains lost their lives while one more soldier suffered injuries.

An official said that more security forces sustained injuries in the firefight today. The exact number of the injured personnel was not immediately available, he said.

Intense firing was going on in the area when last reports were received.