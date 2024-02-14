Day two of Modi’s UAE visit: Addressing world summit, inaugurating historic Hindu temple

New Delhi, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, is set to address the World Government Summit.

On the agenda for the second day, Prime Minister Modi will meet with UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. In addition, he is slated to address the World Government Summit 2024, further solidifying the diplomatic ties between India and the UAE.

In the evening, the highlight of Prime Minister Modi’s visit includes the inauguration of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the BAPS Mandir, symbolizing the cultural and religious diversity of the UAE.

In response to a tweet from Dubai’s Crown Prince, Prime Minister Modi expressed his honour in speaking at the World Government Summit. He indicated his intent to cover a wide array of topics aimed at fostering global discussions on sustainable development.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, lauded the World Government Summit as a premier global platform for governance innovation.

He warmly welcomed India as the guest of honour, highlighting the robust relationship between the two nations as an exemplar of international cooperation.

The summit is celebrated for its role in sharing governance best practices and envisioning the future of government, with India poised to showcase its contributions across various sectors.

On the initial day of his visit, Prime Minister Modi conducted a bilateral meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which multiple Memoranda of Understanding were exchanged, enhancing the strategic partnership between India and the UAE.

Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reflected on the significant progress made in various fields through the partnership.

The meeting was attended by key Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

Further demonstrating the depth of India-UAE collaboration, Prime Minister Modi engaged with the inaugural cohort of students from the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi Campus, praising the initiative for bridging the educational gap between the two nations.

He also addressed a massive Indian diaspora at the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event held at Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the cultural bonds shared by the Indian community in the UAE.