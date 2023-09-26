Days after delisting, DGFT gives another window to KCCI to complete onboarding process

Srinagar, Sept 26: Days after the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) delisted the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) as the body for issuing certificates of origin for exports, it has decided to grant more time to the Kashmir-based apex trade body to complete the on-boarding process.
The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) said, " The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry ( KCCI) is pleased to inform that the Director General Foreign Trade (DGFT), has considered its representation against de-listing it from issuing Certificate of Origin( Non- preferential) to exporters. DGFT has taken a view and communicated its decision to grant more time for us to complete the onboarding process with the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL)."
Subsequently, DGFT will issue a re-notification in Appendix 2E of the FTP, it added.
Some days ago, KCCI was delisted as an authorized chamber for issuing Certificates of Origin due to its failure to onboard on e-CoO on the Common Digital Platform under Trade Notice No: 42/2020-21 dated: 19-02-2021. However, KCCI said that it never received the notice or the ten subsequent notices reportedly issued by DGFT during the years 2021 & 2022, along with two additional notices in 2023, which could have enabled them to comply.
DGFT's decision to grant KCCI this window has come as a major relief to the exporter community of Kashmir.
The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) expressed gratitude to Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) for considering its representation against delisting from issuing Certificates of Origin (Non-preferential) to exporters.
The Kashmir-based apex trade body also expressed gratitude to Director General of Foreign Trade, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, for taking serious note of its representation and promptly taking action.