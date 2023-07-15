DC Srinagar imposes restrictions on High Court Bar Association Srinagar elections

"I have perused the material facts of the matter placed before me and I am satisfied that there is an emergent situation which can lead to breach of peace and disruption of public order, if JKHCBA proceeds forward with the scheduled elections. Therefore, I, District Magistrate, Srinagar, by virtue of the powers vested in me u/s 144 CrPC direct that no gathering of 4 or more persons shall be allowed in the premises of District Court Complex Batamaloo or any other place for the purpose of conduct of elections till further orders," reads the order.