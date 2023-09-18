Deaths of soldiers in Anantnag encounter will be avenged: J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Speaking at the event titled ‘Hum Sab Ek Hai’ at SKICC, Srinagar, the L-G said while his administration was committed to maintaining lasting peace in the region, the people of Jammu and Kashmir also want to be rid of terrorism.

The event was also attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"We are committed to maintaining peace in Jammu and Kashmir. We will avenge the deaths of our soldiers. Those involved will be given a befitting reply and will have to pay a heavy price. The whole country is standing with our brave soldiers today. I have no doubt in my mind that the people of Jammu and Kashmir also want to be rid of terrorism," L-G Sinha said.