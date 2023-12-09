Zojila accident: Injured Kerala tourist succumbs; toll six

Srinagar, Dec 09: A tourist who was seriously injured in a tragic road accident near Zojila Pass on December 05, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here on Saturday, taking the death toll to 6.

An official told Greater Kashmir that a tourist who was injured in the Zojila road accident on December 05, succumbed at SKIMS Soura.

Five persons including four tourists from Kerala and a local driver died in the tragic road accident near Zojila Pass on December 05, when a vehicle on way from Sonamarg to Kargil rolled down into a deep gorge near Zojila.

Two other tourists were injured and were discharged from the hospital a few days ago.