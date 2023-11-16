Despite winter setting in, no reduction in infiltration attempts along LoC: Army

Baramulla, Nov 16: The Indian Army on Thursday said despite winter setting in, there was no reduction in infiltration attempts made by the terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Baramulla district.

Col Raghav Commanding Officer 8RR was briefing media persons about operation Kali wherein a major infiltration bid was foiled along LoC on November 15.

The Army officer said that Operation Kaali, a joint effort between the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, successfully thwarted an infiltration bid in the Uri sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on November 15.

“This operation led to significant casualties among terrorists and the recovery of various warlike supplies,” the Army Officer said.

He said that Operation Kaali was initiated based on intelligence from our sources and the Srinagar bureau. Upon receiving intelligence, the Indian Army strengthened its counter-infiltration and surveillance grids in the area.

“Joint operation parties were deployed, and in the early hours of November 15, our surveillance tracked the movement of terrorists across the LoC,” he said

The Army Officer said that upon infiltrating, the terrorists were engaged, leading to a exchange of gunfire.

“Following the exchange, a detailed search of the area revealed numerous terrorist casualties, though the exact number remains unconfirmed due to the proximity to the LoC,” he said.

The officer said two bodies were recovered, along with warlike stores, including AK series rifles, two pistols, few Chinese grenades, ammunition, medical supplies, eatables, Pakistani currency, and identification papers.

“A significant outcome of the operation was the elimination of Bashir Ahmad Malik and his companion Ahmad Gani Sheikh,” he said.

He said Malik, a prominent figure in cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, served as a launch commander aiding infiltrations for the past three decades.

“He played a key role in facilitating infiltrations across the LoC, resulting in the loss of numerous Indian lives, including those of the armed forces. Malik’s demise deals a severe blow to the terror infrastructure operating across the LoC,” he said.

He said the recent incident shows the desperation of terrorists to infiltrate to this side despite winter season setting in.

“But Indian Army is well prepared to foil all their attempts,” he said.