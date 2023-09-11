‘Devastating for J&K economy’: Mehbooba hopes PMO reconsiders decision to lift additional duties on apple, walnut and almonds

Srinagar, Sep 11: Reacting to the decision of the Government of India to lift additional duties on several American products, including apples, walnuts, and almonds, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti termed it devastating for the economy of the UT.
She expressed her opinion on the Government of India's decision through her social media handle on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"The GOI's decision to remove additional duties on apples, walnuts, and almonds will have a devastating effect on local growers in J&K, who are already grappling with huge losses since 2019. I hope @PMOIndia reconsiders," she wrote.
India has lifted additional duties on several American products, such as chickpeas, lentils, and apples. These fees were initially imposed in 2019 in response to the United States' decision to raise tariffs on specific steel and aluminum items. These retaliatory duties were originally imposed on 28 US products.
On September 5, the Ministry of Finance, in a notification, announced the removal of these duties on products, including chickpeas, lentils (masur), apples, walnuts in shells, and fresh or dried almonds, as well as shelled almonds.