DG CRPF reviews operational readiness in Kashmir

Srinagar Sept 29: The Director General (DG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen on Thursday visited south Kashmir to review the operational readiness of the force.
His visit comes barely weeks after Kokernag encounter which ended with the killing of a top LeT commander.
Two Army officers - Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchak, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Humayun Muzamil Bhat were also killed in the encounter.
Meanwhile on Thursday, DG CRPF visited RTC Srinagar at Lethpora and 180 BN in Tral area of Pulwama district.
The DG was accompanied by top rank officers of CRPF who jointly took assessment of operational readiness of CRPF and also interacted with the personnel to boost their morale.
DG CRPF was accompanied by Additional Director General (ADG) of Jammu and Kashmir Zone CRPF Nalin Prabhat, Inspector General (IG) of Kashmir Operations Sector CRPF Gyanendra Kumar Verma and IG CRPF Srinagar Sector Ajay Yadav.
"After his arrival in Kashmir the DG visited RTC to inspect the facilities and interacted with the trainees," the official said
The DG also shared words of inspiration and motivation, reaffirming the CRPF's commitment to excellence in training and operational preparedness, he said.
Later, Dr. Thaosen visited 180 BN of CRPF and inaugurated Shaheed Mukesh Lal Meena Barrack, a solemn tribute to the brave heroes who have made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty.
"He applauded the unwavering dedication of CRPF officers and Jawans, commending their steadfast commitment to the nation's security," the official said.
The DG CRPF also joined CRPF the personnel for a convivial meal at Badakhana in 180 BN.
"The DG reiterated CRPF's unwavering commitment to the security and well-being of the nation," the official said.