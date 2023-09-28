DGP Greets people on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Srinagar, Sept 28: The Director General of Police for J&K, Dilbag Singh, extends his warm greetings to the people of J&K, members of the Police Pariwar, and the families of martyrs on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
The DGP has prayed for joy and happiness among people of J&K, families of martyrs, police, security forces, and their families, police statement said.
The DGP expressed hope that this occasion would signify peace, progress, prosperity, and happiness, and would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, and amity, which are the hallmarks of J&K's glorious pluralistic traditions, statement added.