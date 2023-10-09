DGP J&K decorates newly inducted IPS officers with ranks

Congratulating and expressing happiness over the IPS induction of a large number of deserving officers, DGP expressed sincere gratitude to the Lt. Governor J&K Manoj Sinha and his administration, officers at MHA & UPSC for their support in realising the long pending issue of inductions.

He said that it is an honour for the J&K Police and for the officers whose services were recognised adding that as IPS officers there will be greater responsibilities and bigger platform to serve country wide.