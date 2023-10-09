DGP J&K decorates newly inducted IPS officers with ranks

Srinagar, Oct 09: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh today decorated 21 Police officers of 1999 JKPS batch with IPS rank and handed over appointment letters in a pipping ceremony function organised at Police Headquarters.
Spl DG CID J&K R R Swain, Spl DG Crime J&K A K Choudhary, ADGP Armed J&K S. J. M. Gillani, ADGP Coord./Hqrs PHQ J&K M. K. Sinha, ADGP Railways J&K, Sunil Kumar, IGP CID Nitish Kumar, IGP Hqrs./ CIV PHQ Bhim Sen Tuti, AsIG of PHQ and JDP PHQ Riyaz Ahmad Darzi were present on the occasion.
Congratulating and expressing happiness over the IPS induction of a large number of deserving officers, DGP expressed sincere gratitude to the Lt. Governor J&K Manoj Sinha and his administration, officers at MHA & UPSC for their support in realising the long pending issue of inductions.
He said that it is an honour for the J&K Police and for the officers whose services were recognised adding that as IPS officers there will be greater responsibilities and bigger platform to serve country wide.
Lauding the services of all the inducted officers, the DGP expressed hope that they will continue to bring more glory to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
He also conveyed his congratulation to the families of officers. On the occasion all the senior officers congratulated the newly inducted officers and their families and wished them for their future endeavours.
In his welcome address IGP Hqrs/CIV B S Tuti while giving brief information about the induction process said that DGP J&K has personally taken very keen interest in the process and congratulated officers of PHQ who worked day & night to get the induction process completed.
21 officers who were decorated today include Maqsood-ul-Zaman, Mubassir Latifi Ameer, Shiv Kumar, Smt Rashmi Wazir, Rajeshwar Singh, Sandeep Wazir, Smt Anita Sharma, Sameer Rekhi, Jatinder Singh Johar, Zahid Nasim Manhas, Koshal Kumar Sharma, Showkat Ahmed Dar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Baker Hussain Samoon, Firdous Iqbal, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Ranjit Singh Samyal, Muhammad Yaseen Kichloo, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Sanjay Kotwal and Muhammad Aslam.