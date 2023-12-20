DGP pushes for tech-savvy solutions, proactive intelligence

Jammu, Dec 20: Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Ranjan Swain Wednesday called for filling security gaps in the Railways through technology and intelligence gathering.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said after visiting the Government Railway Police Headquarters Jammu and reviewing the overall security of Railways and functioning of GRP in J&K, the DGP while chairing the officers meeting said that to enhance the level of surveillance, it was very necessary to identify the deficient capabilities by everyone, particularly at supervisory level.

He said that the officers should strive to fill the gaps through technology and intelligence gathering.

“The filling of the gaps of these capabilities would yield better results,” Swain said.

He directed diving deeper into the past incidents of different natures and trying to find the present status, whereabouts of the persons involved, and those behind those particular incidents.

The DGP advised the officers to inculcate the habit of curiosity of looking for and checking all the possibilities of any information and looking into all angles of investigations of any incident.

He advised making the best use of CCTNS and usage of such software through which the desired search is easy.

While dwelling on the challenges and responses, Swain gave thrust on strengthening access control at various railway stations and on the periphery of the railway stations to check any attempt to transportation of weapons, explosives or narco-substances.

He said that he was well aware that a lot of efforts were being made but a lot more needs to be done to enhance the preventive and detective capabilities of Railway Police for which he also gave thrust on enforcement, investigation, and intelligence gathering.

The DGP directed the officers to smart identification of resources which could be projected for funding.

ADGP Railways Sunil Kumar gave a presentation in which he highlighted the role of different forces including GRP, RPF, Police, CAPFs, and private agencies.

During the meeting, the duties and responsibilities of stakeholders were also discussed.

The administrative and structural setup of GRP was also discussed.

Discussions were also held on the security plan for the Katra Banihal Section of 111 km of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line.

ADGP Railways Sunil Kumar, DIG Railways Haseeb-ur-Rehman, DIG Traffic Shridhar Patil, SSPs of GRP Jammu, Kashmir, and Katra, and SO to ADGP Railway also attended the review meeting.

The DGP later planted a sapling in the lawns of the GRP Headquarters.