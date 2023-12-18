DGP sanctions welfare loans for police personnel

Jammu, Dec 18: In an effort to ease the financial difficulties and to provide financial assistance to the police personnel the Director General of Police, R R Swain has sanctioned rupees 1 crore and 60 lakh in favour of 122 personnel.

He has also sanctioned rupees 3 lakh in favour of personnel whose residential houses were damaged due to natural calamities.

Welfare loans in the range of rupees one lakh to one lakh fifty thousand each have been sanctioned in favour of 103 police personnel to meet the expenses of their self-marriage or marriage of their children.

Similarly, rupees one lakh fifty thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of fourteen police personnel to meet the expenses related to education of their wards while rupees fifty thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of three police personnel for the purpose of yagnopavit, circumcision of their wards. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.

The DGP has also sanctioned a welfare loan of rupees three lakh and welfare relief of rupees fifty thousand in favour of police officials for the purpose of meeting medical expenses on the treatment of his ailing daughter.

Financial assistance of rupees one lakh each has also been sanctioned in favour of three police personnel whose residential houses were damaged in a land sinking incident on 2 to 3 February at Nai Basti, Thatri, district Doda.

The police personnel who are in need of financial assistance for self-treatment or treatment of dependents, self-marriage or marriage of their dependents, higher education of their children or some religious obligations are helped out under different schemes that have been introduced under the umbrella of Central Police Welfare Fund.