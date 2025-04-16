Disturbed by Murshidabad violence: PDP chief on violence in West Bengal

Srinagar, April 16: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said she was “deeply disturbed” by the violence in Murshidabad over the Waqf Amendment Act, and called upon Muslims to remain united and channelise their energies constructively.

“Deeply disturbed by the tragic violence in Murshidabad over the wakf Amendment Bill where innocent lives were lost. It is particularly concerning that despite Mamta di’s assurance that this bill would not be implemented in West Bengal protests erupted,” she said in a post on X.

West Bengal has witnessed incidents of violence following protests against the Waqf Act, leading to the migration of riots-hit people, especially in Murshidabad district

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said as a community “we must channelise our energies constructively- upholding our constitutional rights through peaceful and lawful means”.

“We must avoid actions that could weaken our allies who stand with us often at a great personal and political cost.

“We must remain united and vigilant and not allow communal forces to exploit these moments to push their divisive agenda of further disempowering and marginalising our community,” she added.