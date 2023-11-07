Dr Yasmeen Ashai gets one year extension as Director Colleges J&K

Srinagar, Nov 07: The J&K government has granted one year extension to Dr. Yasmeen Ashai, as Director Colleges, Higher Education Department J&K.

The extension order was issued by the Principal Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Alok Kumar.

“Sanction is accorded to the extension of the tenure of Dr Yasmeen Ashai as Director Colleges, HED J&K for a period of one year from the date of her last tenure as Director Colleges has expired or till further orders ,which so ever is earlier,” ” the government order reads.

The terms and conditions of the extension period will he same as laid down in the Government Order number 248-JK (HE) of 2021 dated August 4 of 2021, the order reads.

Notably, Dr Yasmeen Ashai was appointed as Director Colleges HED J&K in August 2021 and her selection was made on the basis of the recommendations of the selection committee constituted earlier in May 2021.

The J&K government had constituted a high-level committee for selection of the director colleges in the Higher Education Department (HED) in 2021.

The six-member committee was headed by the administrative secretary HED as its Chairman while the special secretary HED was the member secretary of the committee.

It was for the first time that the administration stepped in and constituted a committee for selection of Director Colleges in HED. Earlier it was a departmental affair.