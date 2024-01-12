Drug peddler held with contraband worth Rs 1 crore in Shopian

Shopian, Jan 12: Police on Friday arrested a drug peddler in south Kashmir’s Shopian district and recovered contrabrand worth Rs one crore from his possesion.

The accused has been identified as Showkat Ahmad Niakoo son of Abdul Jabbar Naikoo, a resident of Saidopra Bala Shopian.

A police official said that police had set up a check post at Narwaw- Rawalpora to carry out çheking of vehicles passing through the area.

“An SUV (bearing registration number HP52D 5551) was waved down and during the checking a contrabrand (brown sugar) weighing 748 grams worth Rs 1. 05 crore in black market was recovered from his possesion”, said the official.

A case under FIR FIR No. 11/2024 U/S 8/21 NDPS has been registered in this connection.