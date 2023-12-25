Baramulla, Dec 25: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A police party of Police Station Kunzer headed by SHO PS Kunzer at a checkpoint established at Ganiwani Kunzer, intercepted a person identified as Showkat Ahmad Dar resident of Ganiwani Kunzer. During search, 115 grams of charas was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to PS Kunzer where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kunzer and investigations has been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.