Dry, hot weather conditions to continue for next 10 days: Weatherman

Srinagar, Sept 7: The Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted hot, dry weather conditions for the next 10 days in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
Director of the Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus, wrote on X that the weather will remain mainly dry, and hot weather conditions are very likely to continue for the next 10 days.
He also wrote that the weather conditions are favorable for harvesting and outdoor activities.
Orchardists in Kashmir say they are eagerly awaiting a change in the weather, hoping for at least a shower before harvesting, as they beleive rain will help enhance the color of the apples.