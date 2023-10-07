Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude jolts Nepal

Earlier this week, two earthquakes of magnitude 6.2 and 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck Nepal on Tuesday, with tremors felt in large parts of India, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The two tremors were felt within less than half an hour's time.

The first quake occurred at 14:25:52 IST, followed by another at 14:51:04 IST.