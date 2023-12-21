EJAC seeks comprehensive regularization policy for all daily wagers

Jammu, Dec 20: Jammu and Kashmir Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) has demanded the enactment of a comprehensive regularization policy for all categories of daily wagers, coupled with the immediate implementation of the Minimum Wage Act.

The demand has been made in a charter of demands submitted by the EJAC delegation to Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo.

This was stated by J&K EJAC president Wajahat Hussain Durrani in a press conference here at the Press Club on Wednesday.

Durrani, joined by other employee leaders, said that in a resolute display of unwavering commitment to the welfare of employees, a high-level delegation from the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Joint Action Committee (J&K EJAC), led by him (Durrani) met the Chief Secretary on December 19, 2023 at his office chamber in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu.

During the press conference, President Wajahat Hussain Durrani termed the meeting successful and stated that EJAC was working as a bridge between the government and the employees.

“The delegation presented a comprehensive memorandum, articulating key demands that underscore the urgent need for transformative policies and equitable considerations for the workforce across various departments and PSUs. The demands stand as imperatives for the betterment of the working class,” he said.

Durrani said that their key demands which formed part of the charter included urgent release of GP fund withdrawals or advances, emphasizing the streamlining of current withdrawal procedures for expeditious access; equitable distribution of human resources, meticulously aligned to enhance the quality of education; swift implementation of the 7th Pay Commission for leftover corporations; affirmation and confirmation of all in-charge officials and officers within the education department including promotions and unwavering commitment to career progression and advancement opportunities for 10+2 cadre lecturers.

EJAC also demanded timely release of pending DA and arrears for PSU employees, ensuring financial justice; formulation of a robust and comprehensive transfer policy favouring Jammu based reserve category employees posted in Kashmir; uncompromising commitment to the regularization of Rehbar-e Khel and Rehbar-e- Janglat employees who have completed required term; tailoring service rules for Royal Spring Golf Course employees to reflect fairness and equity and allocation of budgetary provisions for J&K PDD employees and strict adherence to SRO 109 and confirmation of officers working as Incharge.

Introduction of a technical grading system for health technical employees, acknowledging their expertise; urgent regularization of Anganwadi employees, recognizing their pivotal role in community development; full-scale implementation of the 74th constitutional amendment, expedited release of post-retirement pensions for WAKF Board employees, acknowledging their dedicated service and revision of policies and robust financial support for PSU, encompassing entities like JKSRTC, JK TDC, JK SFC, JK HPMC, JK PCC, JKHDC Arts Emporium and final decision with regard to PSUs closed or merged with other corporation or departments with particular reference of JK Cements, JK PCC, SICOP etc also formed part of the charter of demands.