Ensuring safety in infrastructure development: A closer look at tunnel projects

New Delhi, Dec 20: Amidst the ongoing surge in infrastructure development, the country is witnessing significant progress with 34 tunnel projects currently underway on National Highways (NHs). Notably, 26 of these projects are strategically located in the challenging terrains of the Himalayan region.

In adherence to the Indian Road Congress (IRC) guidelines outlined in SP:91-2019, which focuses on the construction of road tunnels, particular emphasis is given to safety considerations.

The guidelines propose the incorporation of separate service tunnels, parallel to the traffic tunnels, during the design stage. Factors such as land availability, traffic volume, tunnel length, and additional costs are considered.

This innovative approach not only facilitates maintenance access without tunnel closure but also serves as an emergency escape route, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha today.

Much focus is presently on Himalayan Tunnel projects after a mishap last month, where 41 workers were trapped in a tunnel for more than two weeks, however, with joint efforts of professionals, locals and rathole miners, all trapped labourers were rescued and brought much discussions on the safety of these tunnels and effects on environment.

Illustrating this commitment to safety, the Silkyara bi-directional tunnel on the Dharasu–Yumunotri highway (NH-134) incorporates a separation wall at the centre of the carriageway. Egress openings, strategically placed at intervals of 565 meters for vehicular crossovers and 300 meters for pedestrian cross passages, enhance escape possibilities during emergencies.

Highlighting the planning of these projects, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, informed and reassured the Rajya Sabha that safety is paramount in all 34 tunnel projects.

Each project adheres to site-specific requirements and established codes, incorporating essential safety measures. These measures include escape tunnels, twin tubes with cross passages, separation walls with emergency openings, lay-byes, and automatic fire detection and suppression systems.

Despite the emphasis on safety, incidents occasionally occur. In a recent event where workers were trapped, immediate medical aid was provided, ensuring the workers’ good mental and physical health.

As a financial support measure, each trapped worker received Rs 2.00 lakh, in addition to a one-month paid leave, from the Executing Agency. The State Government of Uttarakhand further contributed by providing financial support of Rs.1 lakh to each trapped worker, said the minister in a written reply at the Rajya Sabha.