Ex-UK cop claims fellow officers targeted Sikhs, called Malala 'tikka masala',

The Sikh community across the West Midlands has been making such complaints and claims for decades, but all have fallen on deaf ears of the force," Jas Singh, advisor to the Sikh Federation, told news website BirminghamLive."Despite changes in senior officers and meeting with an elected PCC (Police and Crime Commissioner), nothing seems to change other than things getting worse," Singh said.Singh said that the community has called on West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and PCC Simon Foster to conduct a full root and branch investigation, and review into the conduct and racist attitudes and practices in the force.