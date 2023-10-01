Expansion of Tourism map will help economy of all districts: Azad

Srinagar, Oct 1: Former Chief Minister and Chairman of the Democratic Azad Party, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said on Sunday that the tourism map should be expanded with the promotion of ten to 12 places in every district so that the benefits of tourism arrivals reach every district.
He made these remarks during his address to the party workers in Srinagar on the first Raising Day of his party.
"The Tulip garden proved to be a significant step in tourism. A few people visiting Chashma Shahi won't help the people of Kupwara, Baramulla, Gurez, Bandipora. I created a Tourism Map for all districts in 2008. In every district, at least 10 to 12 places should be promoted as tourist destinations so that tourists visit every district."
"Factories can't be set up everywhere, and elections are not happening despite waiting day and night," he added. "Some people even died while waiting for elections. A bad economy is our problem, and it is not only our problem but also in Europe. We are a poor country, and other places have different resources. Most of the peasants are small landowners whose crops depend on weather and other factors."
"Tourism and government employment can only improve our economic prospects, but even recruitment is not happening," he told the gathering.
He also called the massive participation of people in today's rally a verdict delivered by the people to show where they stand in the upcoming polls.
"The rise and growth of DPAP show how desperate the people of J&K are for change for a better and prosperous tomorrow," he said.
He advised his workers not to attack any political leader personally and to respect all political and religious leaders but to criticize their policies and programs."