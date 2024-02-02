Farman Ali empanelled as GoI panel counsel in SC

Srinagar, Feb 2: The President of India has empanelled Advocate Farman Ali as panel counsel for conducting Central government litigations before the Supreme Court.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice Department of Legal Affairs (Judicial) Section, the President was pleased to empanel and upgrade group ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ Panel Counsel for conducting litigations before the Supreme Court of India.

The panel would remain effective for a term of three years or until further orders, the order said.

Among others Farman Ali, son of former Chief Justice of High Court J&K and Ladakh, Ali Muhammad Magrey has been empanelled.

Farman completed his LLB from the University of Jammu in 2016 and qualified for the All India Bar Examination in 2017.

Since February 2022, Farman has been working as Legal Senior Panel Counsel, representing the Union of India before the Delhi High Court.

He also represented the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA), was a Panel Lawyer for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank Ltd, the Additional Standing Counsel in the High Court of Delhi for South Delhi Municipal Corporation and Junior Standing Counsel, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

Farman has also done a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) from MBS College of Engineering and Technology, University of Jammu.